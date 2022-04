Craig M. Buckner

Craig M. Buckner The Buck Stops Here! Lehi, Utah—Craig M. Buckner passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2021 at the age of 72. He will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors. Craig lived an active life, and had a love for animals, nature, and history. He grew up in Alpine, graduated... Read More

