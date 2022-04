Virginia M. Everett

Virginia M. Everett May 11, 2021 Ginny passed peacefully Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames, Iowa, at the age of (sworn to secrecy). She was surrounded by her husband, of 70 years, and her daughter and son. While she did not grow up in Ames... Read More

Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Ames