Walter C. Turgeon

Walter passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Walter was a resident of Amesbury, Massachusetts at the time of passing. He was born in Amesbury, Septemebr 17, 1917, son of the late Walter J. and Bertha L. (Morrill) Turgeon, and was a graduate of Amesbury High School, Class of 1935... Read More

