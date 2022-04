Brian G. Sladek

Brian Gregory Sladek, age 39 of Lemont, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, August 27 th , 2019, after four blood cancer diagnoses over the last 20 years. He didn’t just fight or battle or journey through his illnesses – he went above and beyond, along with his wonderful medical teams... Read More

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont