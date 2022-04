Alma H. Williams

Alma H. Williams 1925 - 2020 ILION - Alma H. Williams, who turned 95 on Easter Sunday, was a longtime resident of Ilion and the last member of her generation in her family. She died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community, where she received loving and compassionate... Read More

