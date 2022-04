Clyde Fredrick Orth

ANDALE - Orth, Clyde Fredrick, 80, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2011 from complications associated with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents A.H. "Dutz" and Olive (Freund) Orth. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Virginia (Peltzer) Orth, his sons Doug (Suzann) Orth of... Read More