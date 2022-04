Nancy Ann Haldrup (Wilhite)

Nancy Ann (Wilhite) Haldrup Indianapolis, IN - Nancy Ann (Wilhite) Haldrup, 91, born August 14, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana, peacefully passed in her sleep, surrounded by her five children, on December 16, 2021. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Anderson, Indiana, where she... Read More

Stillinger Family Funeral Home - Greenfield