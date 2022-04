Harry Edward Boze

Harry Edward Boze, 92, of Middletown passed away on Thursday January 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 18, 1929 in Madison County, IN, he was the last surviving child of the late Herman and Elsie (Toombs) Boze. Harry was a fantastic story teller and a talented boxer... Read More

