Loren W. Frendt

Loren W. Frendt Loren W. Frendt, age 87, departed peacefully from this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, and did so with joyful anticipation of his eternal reward. He eagerly welcomed the day when he would meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face. He was surrounded by his family... Read More

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory - Sylvania