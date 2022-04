James E. "Jim" Clay

Clay, James E. "Jim," 70, retired USAF Msgt., died Jan. 31, 2007 in Midland, Texas. He was born Feb. 23, 1936, the eldest of 4 children. He was a 1954 graduate of Andover High School. He joined the Air Force in 1958 serving 2 tours of duty in Vietnam as a loadmaster on the C-123 on... Read More