Phillip Stephen "Poppy" Freeman

Phillip Stephen "Poppy" Freeman Andrews, sc - Phillip Stephen "Poppy" Freeman, 71, husband of Deborah Benford Freeman, died Monday, August 17, 2015, at his residence. Mr. Freeman was born in Williamsburg Co near Andrews on March 15, 1944, a son of the late Robert Clinton Freeman and... Read More

Mayer Funeral Home & Crematorium