Kirsten K. KELLER (Mollinet)

1938 – 2019 Born on April 6, 1938 in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Theodore and Mabel Mollinet and a lifetime resident of the Antelope Valley, passed away on May 3, 2019 surrounded by her sons and their families. Kristen grew up on the west side of the valley with her brother... Read More

