JOHN CHARLES CHURCHWARD

JOHN CHARLES CHURCHWARD, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was born on Dec. 5, 1940, in Fort Wayne. He was a 1959 graduate of Elmhurst High School. He then received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Indiana University at Fort Wayne and his Master's degree from University... Read More

