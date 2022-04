Evelyn Marie Pinedo

EVELYN MARIE PINEDO MAY 1, 1940 - MAY 6, 2020 Evelyn Marie Pinedo, age 80, of Modesto, CA passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Marie was born to the parents of Jean Doris Mayou and Rex Alonzo Laudenslayer on May 1, 1940 in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She graduated from Antioch High School... Read More

Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service