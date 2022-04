Audrey W. McCafferty

Audrey W. McCafferty, 77 of Apopka, FL passed away on December 31, 2018. She was born in Orange County, FL on April 24, 1941. Audrey worked for many years as the Librarian at Apopka High School, as well as working for the City of Apopka, where she was the City Clerk for 4 years... Read More

