Orville H. Klitzke

Orville H. Klitzke Appleton - Orville H. Klitzke, age 98, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 2, 2021 at the home of his daughter Sue, in Centennial Colorado. He was born on December 11, 1922 in Appleton WI; son of Max and Nelda (Buchholtz) Klitzke. He graduated from...