Albert Coughlin

Albert L. Coughlin, age 88, of Powell, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to Henry and Clara Coughlin. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois, and his sons, Richard and Joseph; as well as... Read More

Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell