George Heinlein

George Heinlein Rochester - - January 17, 2021 at age 91. George was born on Friday, September 13, 1929 to the late Marie and Roman Heinlein. He is predeceased by the love of his life and best pal, Eleanor Zapf Heinlein. He is also predeceased by his sisters and brother in laws,... Read More

Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home