Barbara Redd Lewis

Barbara Redd Lewis passed away on August, 3, 2020 at the age of 84. She was our cherished mother, grandmother and friend and she will be missed. She was born on December 7, 1935 to Rodger and Edith Royce and lived in Medina before moving to Akron where she spent the rest of her life... Read More

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park