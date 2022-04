Billie Jarry

Billie Faye Jarry passed away peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital on Saturday December 30th, 2017 in Little Rock, AR at the age of 67. Chee Chee is survived by her sons, Jason Jarry of Pearland, TX and John Jarry of North Little Rock, AR. Also by her 3 grandchildren which she dearly... Read More

Griffin Leggett – Rest Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park