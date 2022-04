Dorothy Bills VanArman

Dorothy Bills Van Arman Aug.22, 1920 - Aug. 5, 2021 Dorothy Van Arman left us on August 5, 2021. She lived to be 100 years old and that still wasn't long enough for us. We are going to miss the love in her big blue eyes and the sweet smile on her face. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday... Read More

