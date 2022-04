Corbin Nicholas Christensen

CORBIN NICHOLAS CHRISTENSEN, 16, of Lakeland, died Saturday, January 13, 2007 as the result of an auto accident. Corbin was born May 10, 1990 in Salt Lake City, UT to Curtis and Jaime Christensen. He had a zest and zeal for life and always gave 100% in everything he did. He loved... Read More