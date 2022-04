Dorothy Anna Grout (Grover)

Dorothy Anna (Grover) Grout passed away peacefully in her home on July 9, 2018. She was born on June 8, 1926, in East Arlington, where she lived most of her life. Dorothy was the daughter of Edwin and Myrtle (West) Grover and was a graduate of Arlington Memorial High School. For more... Read More

Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral & Cremation Service Arlington Chapel