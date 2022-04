Robert Grimm Jr.

Robert James Grimm, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at his home in Columbia, Maryland.Known to everyone as Bob, he was cherished by his family and community. Bob was born on August 13, 1944 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to the late Robert James and Lillian Grimm. Growing... Read More

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.