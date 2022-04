Patricia A. Gray

Patricia A. Gray Philadelphia - Patricia A. Gray, affectionally known as Fatiera, 59, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on Wed, June 16, 2021, at Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. She was born on Oct 3, 1961 in Neptune, NJ to James and Lottie Gray. She was predeceased... Read More

James Hunt Funeral Home LLC - Asbury Park