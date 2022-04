Jarate Dewayne Condit

Jarate DeWayne Condit, 23, of Asher, passed away on Tuesday, February 6. He was born March 7, 1994, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Terri and Richard Condit, Jr. He graduated from Asher High School in 2014. Public service was his calling and he was always willing to help anyone. He was... Read More

Resthaven Funeral Home