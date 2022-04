Robert H. Veno II

Robert Henry Veno II, of Wayland 56, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends, after battling Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) for two years. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Meg (Mitchell). They were friends in grade school... Read More

Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.