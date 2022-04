Denis L. Hartjes

Denis L. Hartjes Rudolph - Denis L. Hartjes, age 68, of Rudolph passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side following a 2-year battle with Lewy body dementia. Denny was born September 14, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Wayne and Irene (Zimmerman)... Read More

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home - Wisconsin Rapids