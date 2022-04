James Walsh

James N. Walsh, 98, Lawrence KS, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 21, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at the St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Lawrence, KS with Fr. Marco Serrano, Rector Officiating. Visitation will be from... Read More

Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home