Selinde Roosenburg

Selinde Downey Roosenburg, 20, passed away as a result of injuries sustained as a passenger in a UTV rollover. She was working on a prescribed fire at the Richland Furnace State Forest. We may be comforted to know that she died doing what she loved; and that she surely wore a beaming... Read More

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Midtown Chapel