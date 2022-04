Margaret Snowden Sutton Bastien

Margaret Snowden Sutton Bastien, 90, passed away on May 8, 2014. She was born in Athens, Ohio to Roberta (nee Hull) and Clarence Sutton on December 17, 1923. She spent her childhood between Athens and West Union. She grew up on Mulberry St. in West Union along with her siblings Clarys... Read More

