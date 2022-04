Shirley May Laco (Buckley)

Laco (nee Buckley), Shirley May, - 88, of Margate, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2022. Shirley was born in Palmyra, NJ on May 16, 1933. She grew up in a happy home with her parents Glenn and Emma and three sisters Eleanor, Blanch and... Read More