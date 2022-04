Onolee W. Brown

GENEVA - Onolee W. Brown, As quietly as she lived... Onolee, Lee, Mom, Grammie, Great-Grammie, Bingles... has left the building. Her leaving was as dignified as her life. She was not alone - either we were with her in person or in spirit. She made a forever impression on her family... Read More

McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.