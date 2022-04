KAREN LYNN WALKER

KAREN LYNN WALKER, 62 LAKELAND - On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 Karen Lynn Walker, loving mother of three, and devoted 'Grammy' of five and a half went home to Jesus at the age of 62. Karen was born on March 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL to Jim and Sally Walker. She graduated from... Read More

