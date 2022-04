Pastor Alex McIntosh

Pastor Alex McIntosh, 80, of Bloomington and formerly of Salem and Austin arrived in Heaven at 1:02 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011, with his family and hospice caring for him at his home. He was born April 17, 1931, in Chavies, Ky., to Isaac and Cora (Burton) McIntosh. Alex graduated...