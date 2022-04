Ronald A. Rendina

Ronald A. Rendina, 90, passed away peacefully at his Park Ridge home on October 9th. Ronald was the beloved husband of Norma (nee Menchini), the son of Mauro and Mary (nee D'Alessio), and the dear brother of Alda Spell, all of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his children... Read More

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge