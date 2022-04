James Bledsoe (Red)

James (Red) Bledsoe 75, of Avon, Indiana, passed away January 14, 2017. Red graduated from Avon High School and worked at Link Belt for 25 years where he also made an impact as chairman of the grievance committee. He and his wife, Bonnie Bledsoe were married for 55 years and together... Read More

Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon