RAYMOND C. DAVIS

Our beloved husband and father died at the age of 93 on May 20, 2020 in Westlake, OH. He was married for 73 years to his high-school sweetheart Betty (nee Quinn). Dear father to Susan Porter (Wayne) of Brecksville and Deborah Davis of Metairie, LA, he was a loving grandfather to Rachel... Read More

Busch Funeral and Crematory Services - Avon Lake