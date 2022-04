Nancy B. Nunnallee

NUNNALLEE, Nancy B., 92, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2015. She was born on June 1, 1922, in Marlborough, New York, the daughter of the late Walter S. and Jane (Pratt) Betts. She moved with her family to Avon Park in 1934 at the age of 12 and graduated as valedictorian from... Read More