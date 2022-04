Jorma Leavy

LEAVY, Jorma Roscoe; age 43; of Auburn Hills; died December 27, 2015. He was born to the late Daniel and Mary Leavy on August 1, 1972 in Pontiac. Jorma graduated from Avondale High School in 1990 and attended Eastern Michigan University. He managed Muldoon's Tavern for several years...

