Eileen Theresa McDonnell

Eileen Theresa McDonnell, 46, of Hebron passed away peacefully, with family members by her side, on Saturday evening, Dec. 1, 2012. Eileen was born on Long Island, N.Y., and was raised by her parents, James and Mary, in the Village of Babylon. She was salutatorian of the 1984 Babylon... Read More