Cynthia Truncali

Truncali, Cynthia Cynthia (Chopp) Truncali, 70, of Cromwell, passed away in the arms of the love of her life Bill Huff on Thursday, March 14th. She was born on November 8, 1949, in Norwich, daughter of Joseph and Olga Chopp. Prior to her retirement she was a Special Education Teacher... Read More

D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME