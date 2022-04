Milton Charles "Bubba" Broussard Jr.

""I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness."" 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Milton Charles Broussard Jr., 57, died suddenly Wednesday morning of an apparent heart attack while on his way to work at MexiChem... Read More

Rabenhorst Funeral Home & Crematory - Downtown