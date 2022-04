Ian D. Gerber

Ian D. Gerber, 20, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born on December 17, 2000. Ian graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 2019 and was pursuing a degree in entrepreneurship from HVCC. He was starting on plans for his own business after graduation. Ian is survived by... Read More

Armer Funeral Home Inc. - Ballston Spa