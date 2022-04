Connie VanSolkema Singer Moser

MT. BETHEL Connie passed away to be with the Lord on September 24, 2021. She was born in Phillipsburg, N.J. on September 18, 1961, and raised in Mt. Bethel, PA. She was the daughter of Frances VanSolkema and the late Thys (Ty) VanSolkema. Connie was the wife of the late Darryl Moser... Read More