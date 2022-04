Steven Paul Underation

BARBERTON/NEW FRANKLIN---Steven Paul Underation, 55, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2021. He was born on April 22, 1966 in Akron, Ohio to Patricia (Burian) and Joseph R. Underation. Steve was a 1984 graduate of Barberton High School where he was a member of the golf team... Read More

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home