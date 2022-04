Thelma Bell

BLACKVILLE, S.C. - Thelma Fail Bell, age 74, of Blackville, SC, passed away peacefully Monday, August 10, 2015. She was born in Olar, SC on April 22, 1941 to the late John Wilton "Butterbean" and Eva Carroll Fail. She graduated from Barnwell High School in 1958. On May 12, 1961, she... Read More

Folk Funeral Home