Arthur Warren "A.W." Reed

A.W. Reed passed away on Feb. 17, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge at the age of 83. Born and Raised in Bastrop, Louisiana, he attended Bastrop High School and graduated from LA Tech with a B.S. in Forestry. With his degree he became a certified forester in LA... Read More

McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood - Kentwood