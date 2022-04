Bette D. Wallace

Bette D. Wallace Bette D. Wallace entered into rest on February 13, 2021 in Rochester, New York. A very bright light has left this and lived a full complete life. Bette the second of three children of David Dunham and Muriel Ebo Dunham in Geneva, New York. She spent her childhood... Read More

