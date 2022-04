E. "Dan" MarstellerDaniel

LAWRENCEBURG, IN — Daniel "Dan" E. Marsteller, 56, passed away on February 1, 2021, at 11:05 am, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Dan was a resident of Lawrenceburg, IN where he lived with his loving companion and best friend Mel Stange. Dan was born February 8, 1964... Read More

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Shawnee